Emergency Management: Most storm sirens now working

Apr. 16—Nonworking storm sirens in Pittsburg County are undergoing repairs, said McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe.

By the end of the day Monday, all but two storm sirens that he's aware of in Pittsburg County communities will be functioning, he said.

Exceptions are two storm sirens which still aren't working, including one each in Krebs and Haileyville, said Enloe.

Both of those communities have two storm sirens, so even with ones that are down, both Krebs and Haileyville still have a working warning siren, he said.

Enloe provided the updates during the monthly Emergency Management director's report to Pittsburg County commissioners during their regular Monday meeting at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.

He also elaborated afterwards during a conversation with the News-Capital.

As of last week, storm sirens were down in Hartshorne, Bug Tussle, Arpelar and Longtown, as well as the one each that were down in Haileyville and Krebs, Enloe said.

Enloe said a representative from OmniWarn, which provides repairs and adds needed components to the storm warning sirens, has been checking the sirens and working on the sirens which need repairs.

He has also been conducting tests to make the sure the sirens are in working order.

Enloe said OmniWarn was working on the siren in Longtown and he expected it be repaired and in good working order by the end of the day Monday.

The ones in Hartshorne and Bug Tussle have been repaired and are now working, he said.

Hartshorne's storm warning system still needs an additional component to activate the storm system locally, Enloe said — but he said it can be activated by Emergency Management until that additional needed component is obtained and installed.

"We can sound it," said Enloe.

Parts for the two sirens that are down in Krebs and Haileyville will have to be ordered, but Enloe reiterated that both communities still have one working storm siren each.

Enloe said it is up to the communities to arrange for any needed repairs for the storm sirens and to make sure any needed repairs are conducted.

However, Emergency Management can help coordinate the repairs and help facilitate contacts.

OmniWarn is identified as the exclusive direct source for Federal Signal products in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.

It is also identified as the Federal Signal direct representative for Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Arizona.