Emergency landing at COS due to smoke smell in cabin

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Southwest flight heading to Tampa from Denver diverted to Colorado Springs and evacuated passengers onto the tarmac, after flight attendants reportedly smelled smoke in the cabin.

The Colorado Springs (COS) Airport confirmed to FOX21 News that a Southwest flight was diverted to COS and passengers were evacuated then bussed to the terminal. COS said no other commercial airline operations were impacted.

Southwest sent FOX21 News a statement, which you can read in its entirety below:

Southwest Flight 1070 diverted safely to Colorado Springs Monday evening after the Flight Attendants reported a possible smell of smoke in the cabin. The aircraft was flying from Denver to Tampa. The Flight Crew followed established procedures and Customers safely exited the aircraft. We are working to accommodate Customers on another aircraft to Tampa while maintenance personnel evaluate the original aircraft. We apologize for the inconvenience; nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees. Southwest Airlines

