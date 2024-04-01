Emergency crews responding to ATV crash in Washington County

Emergency crews are on the scene of an ATV crash in Washington County.

Washington County dispatchers say first responders were called to the 470 block of Vance Station Road in South Strabane Township at 8:39 p.m.

Investigators say a medical helicopter has been called to take a person to a hospital. As of 9:10 p.m. that helicopter was still en route, an investigator said.

South Strabane Police are leading the investigation.

Channel 11 is heading to the scene and actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

