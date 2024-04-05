Emergency Crews Respond to Partial Crane Collapse on Fort Lauderdale Bridge

One person was killed and two others injured after a crane partially collapsed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Thursday, April 4, local officials said.

Footage filmed by Brittney Diamond shows one car crushed under a section of crane, another damaged car and heavy emergency crews respond to the incident on SE 3rd Avenue Bridge in the city’s downtown area.

The City of Fort Lauderdale closed the bridge in both directions following the incident. Credit: Brittney Diamond via Storyful