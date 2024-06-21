Emergency crews rescue campers out near Huset's Speedway after overnight flooding

BRANDON, South Dakota − Emergency crews are rescuing stranded campers at Huset's Speedway in Brandon after overnight rains flooded an adjacent RV park.

Crews are using boats to bring out people trapped in their RV, in an area surrounded by water that's at least knee high.

Thursday's storms had delayed Huset's Speedway and World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series officials to postpone the week's $100,000-to-win Huset’s Hustle finale to Sunday, and campers were waiting around for the race at the time.

Crews are using boats to bring out people trapped in their RVs. Two individuals rescued here. pic.twitter.com/8WRGctBKQd — Dominik Dausch (@DomDNP) June 21, 2024

An Argus Leader reporter on scene has witnessed at least eight RVs stranded in the water. Split Rock Creek runs less than half a mile northwest of the racetrack, which is experiencing moderate to near major flooding levels, according to the National Weather Service Regional River Status map. At least two people have been rescued so far, the reporter witnessed.

As of 10:30 a.m. Minnehaha County EMS Director Jason Gearman did not have specific updates about the situation.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

