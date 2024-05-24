UPDATE: Emergency crews fight fire at Salem adult store Friday morning

Smoke billows from a two-alarm commercial fire Friday morning in the 3400 block of Silverton Road NE.

Emergency crews Friday morning were working a two-alarm commercial fire in the 3400 block of Silverton Road NE.

Silverton Road NE at Hawthorne Avenue had been closed this morning in each direction but appeared to be open as of 9:50 a.m.

Salem Police Department had posted the traffic alert on X.

The initial call was received at 7:59 a.m. Friday, and heavy smoke was seen coming from an adult store at 3473 Silverton Road.

Five engines, a ladder truck and a medic are among the emergency response vehicles still at the scene, according to PulsePoint.

