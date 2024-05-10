Emerado man plans to stand trial in attempted murder case

May 9—GRAND FORKS — An Emerado man accused of attempted murder, among other crimes, is anticipated to stand trial on Aug. 13.

Alexander Mitchell Stewart, 31, faces up to 20 years in prison for Class A felony attempted murder. He is also charged with three Class C felonies: domestic violence causing serious bodily injury, terrorizing and felonious restraint. His remaining charge, driving under suspension, is a Class A misdemeanor.

Stewart was arrested in September

after allegedly attacking a woman, according to an affidavit filed in the case. During the altercation, Stewart allegedly dragged, hit, threw, choked and threatened to kill her.

His final dispositional conference was held Thursday afternoon, May 9, and a jury trial date was entered afterward. A status conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 12, with a jury trial expected to begin the next day.