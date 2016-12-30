Embracing an Ordinary Economy

In the past half century, many politicians have promised to return the country to the golden years following World War II: an era of continuous, strong economic growth. During that period, American incomes rose sharply, which allowed more families than ever to buy homes and cars and fulfill what many touted as the American dream. But those high growth rates—which were around 5 percent—were an exception, not the norm, according to the economist and historian Marc Levinson. The world will likely never see prosperity expand at that rate again.

It may seem like a bleak prediction, but Levinson argues that promising otherwise is misleading. As my colleagues Alana Semuels and Derek Thompson have noted, it might not even be necessary for the economy to grow as much as some politicians have suggested—and in any event, most politicians (including presidents) can do very little to revive the economy.

Recommended: How Subarus Came to Be Seen as Cars for Lesbians

In Levinson’s new book, An Extraordinary Time: The End of the Postwar Boom and the Return of the Ordinary Economy, he provides historical context to explain why Americans—and people across the globe—should expect slower economic growth in the years to come. Levinson spoke with me about why everyone should embrace the “ordinary” economy and the role that the federal government plays in shaping it. The interview below has been lightly edited for clarity.

Alexia Fernandez Campbell: In the book, you argue that productivity growth, not economic policies, is what really makes the economy grow. Can you explain that?

Marc Levinson: Productivity growth is really what fuels economic growth. And economic policy has a very limited effect on productivity growth. That's not to say the government can't do anything, but the major causes of productivity growth are innovations that happen in the private sector. That means inventions, that means new ways of doing business, new ideas, which end up affecting the economy in unpredictable times and in unpredictable ways. And the government just has very limited ability to orchestrate that.

Campbell: Wouldn’t you say this is an era of high-tech innovation?

Levinson: Well, innovation is not the same thing as productivity growth. I've written about the history of container shipping. The shipping container was developed in the 1950s, but it didn’t really start to have a big effect on productivity until the 1980s. Why? Because businesses needed to figure out how to take advantage of it. You don't just close down your existing businesses and do everything differently. It took several decades before businesses began to reshape their supply chains and develop what we now call globalization, because of this change in transportation costs. We spent a lot of money, much of it government money, in the 1940s and 1950s developing computer technology and developing some of the precursors to the internet. That showed up in productivity growth in the 1990s, when there was three or four years of productivity that was not as good as in the '50s and '60s, but much better than we'd had in the '70s and '80s. And so there were government expenditures on technology, and they paid off 30 or 40 years later. And some of the spending on innovation will probably have no impact on productivity.

Recommended: Democrats Have a Religion Problem

Campbell: You also argue that while the world experienced its biggest economic boom in the 30 years following World War II, that growth likely won't be repeated. Why not?

Levinson: There was a period of extremely rapid productivity growth in the post-War period. Before, in all of the wealthy countries, millions of people were working farm fields by hand. They were working fields behind horses and mules. Then these people started moving to factories and instantly became much more productive, just by working in front of a machine instead of walking behind a horse. There were low education levels at the start of that period and most people didn't go to high school. By very rapidly increasing education levels around the world during the '50s and '60s, there was this huge growth in productivity.

The roads were generally narrow and quite congested in the period after World War II. We were able to build expressways and dramatically improve speed as well as safety. That meant that businesses could do their work much more efficiently, could sell to larger markets. It meant that workers could take jobs that were further from home. So all of those were great advances, but they were one-time advances, and you can't repeat that story. If you build another exit on the freeway that doesn't do the same thing for productivity as building the freeway in the first place. So this is not to say that government spending on infrastructure or education or research is a bad thing. I think it's a fine thing. But, it's going to have a much more modest economic impact than the spending that it did on these things in the 1950s and 1960s.