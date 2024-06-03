Embattled Rockford nonprofit complies with AG deadline, gets order from judge

A Winnebago County judge has ordered the Rockford-based charity Miss Carly's Inc. to submit design plans for repairs to its existing building within three weeks.

The charity has been under increasing scrutiny in recent months as city officials demand compliance with a special use permit, the state imposes deadlines to properly register and legions of local residents call for an investigation into the charity's management.

Specific in the order, Winnebago County Judge Lisa Fabiano has directed the charity and Jacob Rush, the owner of the building where it is headquartered at 1125 5th Ave., to submit plans for repairs to its heating, ventilation and air conditioning system along with plumbing connected to its water heater.

The items are among a list of about three dozen building code violations city officials want the nonprofit to address in a building charity officials want to move out of.

George Hampilos, lawyer for the charity, said they represent the items city officials apparently feel are most pressing and the charity has agreed to do the repairs.

"If getting these plans submitted and getting these things remediated satisfies the city and gets us onto a path of some amicable resolution, that's the path we want to take," Hampilos said.

As Fabiano demands the charity begins to comply with city building codes, a public campaign is demanding the charity comply with state laws for financial transparency. Former employees, volunteers and others have taken to social media and filed complaints with the state raising concerns about fiscal responsibility and safety. They demand the charity to submit tax records and an audit to the state.

The Illinois Attorney General's Charitable Trust Bureau said the charity has complied with a May 27 deadline it had set to submit financial paperwork needed to complete registration required by law. Documents were to include a list of all its officers, phone numbers and home addresses; annual reports for 2022; and audited financials for 2021 in addition to a $115 fee.

Those documents are being reviewed by bureau officials.

Meanwhile, Hampilos said the charity is not debating whether or not the building code violations Rockford officials want repaired are items that actually require repairs. Charity officials have been reluctant to invest in their current location because they want to move to a new location.

Building code officials are asking that plans for the repairs be submitted and approved before the work is done by licensed contractors. A cost estimate was not immediately available.

Rockford officials in May 2023 filed a lawsuit against Rush and Miss Carly's Inc. arguing the charity has never lived up to its obligations under the special use permit that allowed it to operate from its current location. The city is asking Fabiano to order the charity to pay a $27,500 fine and comply with all building codes and special use permit requirements.

Rockford Legal Director Nicholas Meyer said the charity's agreement to submit these plans appears to be a real step toward progress. That's not only because of judge's order, but because the city has been contacted by contractors working for the charity.

Meyer said the city was willing to agree to continue the case again because of the court order to submit plans for repairs.

"I am a little skeptical because we have had these these conversations in the in the past," Meyer said. "But it seems like these are more substantive in that we've actually had some contact with contractors or design professionals, which I think is a big step forward."

Jeff Kolkey writes about government, economic development and other issues for the Rockford Register Star. He can be reached at (815) 987-1374, via email at jkolkey@rrstar.com and on Twitter @jeffkolkey.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford charity works to find 'amicable resolution' of dispute