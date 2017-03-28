Embattled Nunes Paralyzes House Intel Committee

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

Congressman Jim Himes, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about how Committee Chairman Devin Nunes has not kept the committee updated on intelligence he talked with the media and White House about and more.

The Rachel Maddow Show

