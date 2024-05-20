'Embarrassing' Tim Scott Gets Stark Reminder After Latest Toadying To Trump

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) on Sunday drew scorn and mockery on social media following his latest pandering to former President Donald Trump.

Scott, who is rumored to be a potential running mate for the presumptive GOP nominee, repeated on Fox News the baseless claim that President Joe Biden was “jacked up” during his State of the Union address.

The senator then heaped praise on Trump, telling host Maria Bartiromo he ”doesn’t need a teleprompter, he doesn’t need notes, he is just strong as can be because he’s fighting for the American people and they know it.”

“They can smell it and we can see it,” he added.

Tim Scott to Maria Bartiromo on Trump: "He doesn't need a teleprompter!" (Complaining about his teleprompter is something Trump does almost every speech ... ) pic.twitter.com/XPy7QgNDGI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2024

Critics on X (formerly Twitter) reminded Scott of the many times Trump has used a teleprompter.

Scott’s claims were “approaching North Korea levels of ridiculous lies,” said one commenter. His “prostration to Trump is so embarrassing,” added another.

Since Scott dropped out of the GOP presidential primary race in November, he has become a sycophantic supporter of the four-times-indicted ex-POTUS.

In January, he told Trump on stage: “I just love you.”

The following month, the lawmaker dodged a question on whether he’d have certified President Joe Biden’s 2020 win if he had been vice president.

And only earlier in May, Scott swerved NBC anchor Kristen Welker’s repeated questions on accepting the 2024 election result. Instead, he only committed to saying Trump will win.

This is approaching North Korea levels of ridiculous lies to appease Dear Leader.



Tim Scott has stood on stage with Trump several times as Trump used a teleprompter. — C-Bo the Eggman (@CBoTheEggman) May 19, 2024

Tim Scott I am sure went into politics thinking he would do good…Well, this is how he ended up. Pretty sad to see this kind of sycophancy. I won’t ever believe anything that comes out of his mouth. Won’t accept election results either unless trump wins…traitor to our… https://t.co/Xgma7sNj92 — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 19, 2024

Just look up "cringe" in the dictionary and you'll find a picture of Tim Scott. — Tardis_lass (@Heathfeath45) May 19, 2024

.@SenatorTimScott's prostration to Trump is so embarrassing. https://t.co/Zwln79939U — Fed Up Republican (@FedUpGOPer) May 19, 2024

Trump uses a teleprompter. Just the other week he was complaining at one of his rallies that it wasn’t working — Jenny (@iienny0) May 19, 2024

He just uses one every single speech, stares it down the entire time, and still struggles to read it. But can’t admit that because Dear Leader must be infallible in all things. https://t.co/ll20jJw0AO — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 19, 2024

always the opposite — Hi-hat Truth (@hi_hat_truth) May 20, 2024

Tim Scott truly is trying to overtake Boebert as the dumbest republican — Renegade Cowboy🐾🐾 🌊⚓️🌊🐾🐾 (@Rene_gadeCowboy) May 19, 2024

