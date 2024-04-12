'We Should Be Embarrassed As A Country': Ex-RNC Chair Rips 'Abomination' Of Trump

Former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele said it’s “disappointing” that Donald Trump is leading in many polls even as he heads to court on Monday for his first criminal trial.

“It is an abomination,” he said on MSNBC on Thursday. “It’s embarrassing.”

He said the Constitution never anticipated that someone like Trump, who is about to go to trial in a case related to paying off a porn star, would have a shot at the presidency.

“Just the level of embarrassment beforehand would stop you from doing it,” he said. “But there is no shame. There is no embarrassment with Donald Trump.”

Steele called on the media to treat the trial as a “sobering moment” for the nation and not fall for the former president’s “crazy-behind circus” approach to court.

“We should be embarrassed as a country right now that we find ourselves with this man as a potential next president,” he said.

