Emails: OEMS knew about NNFD death incident, but didn’t open investigation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Quandrell Williams died in a hospital on Oct. 25, 2023, 10 days after being shot on a porch on the 1000 block of Garden Drive in Newport News.

In April, then-Interim Fire Chief Wesley Rogers told 10 On Your Side that first responders had not followed protocol in delivering care to him.

Sources close the department said that Williams had laid on the ground for at least 40 minutes before being taken to the hospital.

That incident resulted in the firing of two NNFD firefighters, one of whom had been employed there for 15 years.

Rogers said he notified the Office of Emergency Medical Services, or OEMS, of the incident shortly after it happened.

“Upon this incident its incumbent upon me as the director to notify the state that the incident had occurred, and now it’s up to the state and their legislative regulations to determine if they conduct an investigation at that point,” he said.

Emails obtained by FOIA show that he contacted the office on Oct. 27, two days after Williams’ death.

In April, the 10 On Your Side team contacted OEMS to inquire about an investigation.

“OEMS has no open investigation concerning this provider and has no record of the reported related incident,” the office said, in an email.

Subsequent emails show that, in fact, the office received Rogers’ letter, as well as a voicemail making them aware that a serious incident had occurred.

Sources also said that at least one of the fired employees had found work at another firefighting agency in Hampton Roads.

Family announces intent to seek damages against city

In a letter sent to the city attorney on April 2, lawyers for William’s family announced they intend to seek damages against the city’s EMS and police employees. They accused them of “wrongful, negligent and otherwise improper conduct.”

“The actions of the Newport News Emergency Medical Services employees and the Newport News Police Department employees and/or agents, include, at a minimum, negligence due to their failure to administer the appropriate and/or adequate medical care, and general negligence resulting in violating the captions decedent’s rights and contributing and/or causing to his subsequent death thereafter,” it reads.

“These claims could include allegations for gross negligence, willful indifference, and punitive damages.”

An attorney for the family said, in an email, that they have not yet filed a lawsuit, and are attempting to meet with city officials first.

