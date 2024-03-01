New email: Ottawa HR warned Epperson hire could be problematic

OTTAWA COUNTY — Ottawa County's former administrator John Gibbs was told his pick for senior administrative aide could be problematic, according to internal emails obtained by The Sentinel.

"I have concerns about moving forward with Mr. Epperson," Human Resources Director Marcie VerBeek wrote in an email to Gibbs in June 2023. "I would strongly recommend we get the hiring committee back together to discuss."

Gibbs confirmed to the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners on Aug. 8 he'd hired someone to fill the newly expanded role, but declined to name the individual to avoid "a public spectacle."

The Sentinel later reported Gibbs hired 23-year-old Jordan Epperson, a recent graduate of Michigan State University with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. He started with the county Aug. 21.

After hiring Epperson in August, Gibbs was accused of age discrimination after a more qualified finalist for the position went unselected. That finalist, Ryan Kimball, filed a lawsuit against Gibbs and Ottawa County in October.

Gibbs was fired Thursday, Feb. 29, after Board Chair Joe Moss motioned to terminate him for cause — largely focused on new allegations brought forward by Epperson and recently hired Deputy Administrator Benjamin Wetmore, rather than the lawsuit.

Of the five mandatory criteria the county sought, Epperson had one — a bachelor's degree. Kimball met more of the qualifications and had 20 years more experience, according to emails obtained by The Sentinel through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The emails between Gibbs and VerBeek show Gibbs directing VerBeek on June 15 to make an offer to Epperson.

"After much deliberation, I have decided to move forward with the next steps in the process for hiring Jordan Epperson for the senior executive aide position," Gibbs wrote.

The next day, VerBeek asked for an additional meeting with the hiring committee "to discuss options prior to moving forward." Her statements were almost entirely redacted by corporation counsel. Only two sentences were released of the two-page email, along with a chart showing Epperson's qualifications as they compared to Kimball.

Counsel Jack Jordan told The Sentinel the comments were redacted because "communications and notes within a public body or between public bodies of an advisory nature are exempt to the extent that they cover other than purely factual materials and are preliminary to a final agency determination of policy or action."

Kimball's attorney, Rob Howard, released the full email Friday, March 1, to The Sentinel as part of the discovery process of his client's ongoing litigation.

In the unredacted email, VerBeek says:

"I have concerns about moving forward with Mr. Epperson. I would strongly recommend we get the hiring committee back together to discuss. I put together a basic chart of the requirements (below) from the job description that was posted for the position. Jordan does not meet the minimum requirements of the position. Also, in all the categories, Mr. Kimball meets the requirements more fully than Mr. Epperson. In addition, I have concerns about tools that we started using in the hiring process, that were not fully vetted ... I also have concerns regarding the comments you made in front of the interview panel about the ages of the candidates and your ability to 'boss' Mr. Epperson around easier because he is younger. I am concerned of the liability of the possibility of violating our Equal Employment Opportunity policy if we were to move forward with Mr. Epperson at this time."

In a response dated July 7, Gibbs thanked VerBeek for her feedback and directed her to "please move forward with the next steps in hiring Jordan Epperson."

Gibbs then forwarded his response to Moss and Board Vice Chair Sylvia Rhodea with the message "FYI."

Moss and Rhodea control the board's Ottawa Impact majority, a group of far-right fundamentalists disgruntled over school mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the months since, Gibbs' relationship with Epperson has soured.

Gibbs said the accusations from Epperson and Wetmore made last week were manufactured after Gibbs identified "corruption and opposed bad governance" by the board.

They targeted me "by concocting a laundry list of miscellaneous, contrived allegations that only saw the light of day after I attempted to hold them accountable," Gibbs wrote in a statement Friday.

"I think they were scared they were going to get fired or something," Gibbs told The Sentinel. "So they started to put all their eggs in the commissioners' basket, and came up with this stuff."

Gibbs said he hired Epperson "despite all those things he said online" because members of the state legislature who worked with him "said he was good."

"But they didn't work with him in close capacity like I did," Gibbs said. "So I got to see."

Gibbs was referring to a series of troubling social media posts unearthed after Epperson's hire.

"Jordan did have a history of making very racist, anti-Semitic comments," Gibbs said. "He has a history and background, but I went with people that knew him."

Gibbs shared a similar sentiment about Wetmore, whom he said came "highly recommended by Jordan, as well as other people I trusted."

"Someone said they'd heard some stuff that wasn't OK, but everybody else said he was good. I went with a preponderance of recommendations, but it turns out that person was right also."

Gibbs claims both men "failed to perform their job duties consistently, which was discussed in performance evaluations."

Epperson called Gibbs' characterization of his job performance "false." Wetmore did not respond to The Sentinel's request for comment.

The lawsuit from Kimball is one of four filed against the board in 2023. A lawsuit filed by Health Officer Adeline Hambley was resolved Monday via an updated settlement agreement, under which she and her deputy will remain employed by the county.

A second lawsuit alleging an Open Meetings Act violation was dismissed last summer and unsuccessfully appealed in January.

The final lawsuit was filed in October by a Grand Haven pastor who alleged religious discrimination after the board failed to respond to his multiple requests to give an invocation.

Gibbs' attorney, Noah Hurwitz, indicated Friday he plans to file a lawsuit for the board's alleged wrongful termination of his client.

