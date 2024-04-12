‘Emaay’ becomes 250th California condor to hatch at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — There is a new member at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park: “Emaay,” the California condor.

On Thursday, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance announced the birth of Emaay, which is the Kumeyaay word for “sky.” The chick, whose sex has yet to been determined, hatched on March 16 to parents Xol-Xol and Mexwe.

Xol Xol, which translates to “one of the sky people” in Chumash, is the first California condor brought into human care under the California Condor Recovery Program in 1982, according to zoo officials. He was one of the last 22 condors remaining during that year, and has fathered 41 chicks since 1993.

With the hatching, Emaay becomes the 250th condor to hatch at San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

“Reaching this milestone feels incredible,” said Nora Willis, senior wildlife care specialist, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. “Seeing the success that the San Diego Zoo Safari Park has had—and the success of the California Condor Recovery Program as a whole—is really inspiring. There’s still a long way to go but being part of this and helping the species recover is life changing.”

The California condor is considered an endangered species, as it has been more than 40 years since the animal’s population dropped to a low of just 22 birds, the wildlife alliance said. Currently, there are more than 560 living California condors with over half free flying, per zoo officials.

Emaay is expected to join their native habitat in 2025.

