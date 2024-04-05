EMA warning Ohioans of home repair scams after recent severe weather

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency is warning people hit by recent storms of home repair scams.

The agency said people should be mindful and it’s not unusual for scammers to knock on doors to offer their services, a spokesperson said.

“Unfortunately, there are individuals who take advantage of Ohioans who need home repair work after severe weather,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and take their time to properly vet home repair companies.”

The EMA said some people who knock on doors are reliable contractors, others may have you pay for work that does not get done or is not up to par.

They offer some tips if this has happened to you:

Check online to see if the company has the required licensing. You can visit the Better Business Bureau’s website for more information.

Ask for a business card and information about the company and the work they do.

Tell them you need more time to consider the offer; if the contractor tries to pressure you into accepting their services immediately, you should report it as a potential scam.

Cleanup continues from last month’s tornadoes that hit the Miami Valley, including an EF3 Tornado in Logan County.

Severe weather also impacted parts of Ohio on Tuesday.