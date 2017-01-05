The Atlantic Daily: Planetary Politics

What We’re Following

Making Waves: A new study in the journal Science Advances confirms that the world’s oceans have steadily warmed for the past five decades, flying in the face of speculation by Representative Lamar Smith that similar findings from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration were politically biased. The research underscores how climate change is a scientific fact—and thus solutions can and should come from both sides of the aisle. Toward that goal, a small group of GOP environmentalists is hopeful that President-elect Donald Trump—despite his ominous record of denying climate science—will pursue solutions using the free market. In the meantime, President Obama has shored up another environmental legacy: With the creation and expansion of several marine monuments, he’s protected more ocean than any other U.S. president.

Speaking of Legacy: Republicans in Congress will likely vote soon to repeal Obamacare, although they haven’t yet proposed a specific plan to replace it. Instead, they’ll likely delay the phase-out in hopes of easing the transition—but this approach could still cause chaos in the health-care market as patients scramble to get coverage while they can. Also worrying for consumers: An investigation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reveals that two major credit-reporting agencies, Equifax and Transunion, have been deceiving customers by misrepresenting their score reports and using misleading ads.

Political Geography: In the aftermath of the U.S. presidential election, one of the most discussed factors has been the urban-rural divide—a cultural disconnect between city-dwellers and country communities, coupled with an electoral system that gives people in less populated areas more relative power. That issue isn’t limited to Americans: Over 20 other countries, notably Japan and Argentina, have systems that favor rural voters, sometimes with serious policy consequences. Back in the U.S., Democrats are trying to work within the system by renewing their focus on local politics—but here’s why that shift might be too difficult.

Red-hot rolled steel sits on the production line at a factory in Changzhou, China. The nation produces half the world’s crude steel—over 800 million metric tons—every year. See more photos of China’s steel industry here . (Kevin Frayer / Getty) More

Evening Read

Jessica Lahey on “design thinking,” one of education’s latest buzzwords:

Historically, creativity has been portrayed as a mysterious, elusive force—a gift from the gods or the muses. Creativity can’t be summoned, the thinking goes, let alone taught to the mentally inflexible, unimaginative, muse-less masses. Design thinking upends that perception and assumes that anyone can be a creative problem-solver. At its best, design thinking incorporates proven-effective teaching techniques such as self-directed inquiry and collaborative problem-solving, and dovetails nicely with social-emotional learning curricula that emphasize interpersonal skills such as collaboration and empathy. And the end result of a design-thinking project is often a tangible product, such as a model city, a robot, or a better mousetrap. It’s no surprise, then, that many educators are eager to adopt design thinking as a way to plan their own teaching and as a strategy for helping their students learn through solving real-world problems. … If it is hastily and inexpertly implemented by educators with a weak or incomplete understanding of its principles, however, it is likely to be a waste of energy and precious classroom time.

Keep reading here, as Lahey explains what exactly design thinking is, and how teachers can make the best use of it.

1. Scientists estimate that the moon holds ____________ metric tons of the rare isotope helium-3, and 40 tons could power the U.S. for a year.

2. A new study finds that hedge-fund managers’ investment returns tend to be about 17 percent less stable if the traders ____________.