The Atlantic Daily: Inauguration Eve

Inauguration Day: It’s finally upon us. Around noon tomorrow, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. It’s a day that comes too soon for some, including the Trump transition team—with none of his key appointees yet confirmed by the Senate, Trump is keeping more than 50 members of the Obama administration at their posts temporarily. Meanwhile, some Democratic members of Congress have announced they’ll boycott the inauguration. Their goal is to show resistance to what they see as Trump’s attack on democratic institutions, but they could do their own damage to the system by disrupting America’s peaceful transfer of power. The disruption may only be symbolic, but Inauguration Day is all about symbolism. Here’s a guide to all the rituals and festivities.

Foreign Relations: One piece of the inaugural address that’s become tradition among presidents is to praise America’s commitment to freedom and pledge to spread it throughout the world. Trump is unlikely to say that, however. Throughout his campaign, he worried more about the world’s potentially negative effects on America—and his election may mark a new direction for U.S. foreign policy, in which the country keeps to itself more. But that’s not exactly an example set by Trump himself. During his transition period, he’s been very belligerent toward critics—with the result that unlike most of his predecessors, his approval ratings have dropped since Election Day.

The Political Climate: Scott Pruitt, Trump’s nominee for head of the EPA, had his confirmation hearing yesterday (latest updates on all the hearings here). Though Pruitt’s hearing coincided with news that the planet had broken its record yet again for the warmest year ever measured, he repeatedly hedged on the science of climate change and humans’ driving force in it. Speaking of the EPA, its regulations have tended to be unpopular among Republicans (Pruitt himself is an outspoken critic), often because they’re said to kill jobs and stunt economic growth. But a closer look at the numbers reveals that’s not necessarily the case.

View photos Fire engulfs the 17-story Plasco building, which collapsed today in downtown Tehran. More photos here . (AFP / Getty) More

As Toby Keith takes center stage at Trump’s inaugural concert, Christopher Orr revisits the country star’s 2008 film Beer for My Horses:

Given the extreme lack of relevant expertise on hand—that is to say, acting, screenwriting, and filmmaking—it is perhaps no surprise that the movie is a generally inept undertaking: by turns, a comedy that isn’t funny, a drama devoid of tension, and an action movie in sore need of a shot of epinephrine. It’s a pity, given that Keith is a likable onscreen presence; he harbors political views more eclectic than those generally associated with him (he opposed the Iraq war, for instance, and has been supportive of Barack Obama on occasion); and his own songs typically display more wit than anything in this movie (e.g., High maintenance woman don’t want no maintenance man; or, I ain’t as good as I once was, but I’m as good once as I ever was). But Beer for My Horses is nonetheless a moderately interesting cultural document, especially at this inaugural moment, because it is very clearly presented as an entertainment of, by, and for red-state America.

Keep reading here, as Chris examines the movie’s cultural mythology. (Spoiler: “Alas, there are no horses in the film, let alone beer-drinking ones.”)

What Do You Know?

1. The Kepler space telescope has discovered more than ____________ planets orbiting stars other than the Sun.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

2. About ____________ percent of America’s charter schools are located in rural areas.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

3. Iván Rodríguez, a 2017 inductee to the Baseball Hall of Fame, has played a record number of games as catcher: ____________.