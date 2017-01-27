The Atlantic Daily: Crossing the Line

What We’re Following

Border Disorder: A day after President Trump signed his order to build a wall, the repercussions are already playing out. Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto fought out the issue on Twitter, with Peña Nieto canceling a scheduled meeting over Trump’s insistence that Mexico pay. A confusing series of statements from Sean Spicer followed, as the press secretary first said the wall would be paid for with a border tax on Mexican imports, then describing such a tax as a hypothetical option. We talked to Christopher Wilson, a scholar of U.S.-Mexican economic relations, about what all this means for the future of NAFTA and for the relationship between the two countries. His initial assessment? “Well, it’s not good.”

Executive Orders: Two more drafts from Trump have been published, and though they’re not yet signed, each one is enough to alarm human-rights advocates. The first order, on refugee policy, seeks to protect the U.S. from terrorist attacks by severely limiting the number of refugees accepted—from Muslim-majority nations in particular. Syrian refugees will be banned completely. In this interview, immigration law professor Jennifer Gordon explains the plan’s potential impact. Trump’s other draft raises the possibility of bringing back torture—although he would likely need Congressional help to make that possible. Congress, for its part, spent much of Obama’s term pushing back on aggressive use of executive authority—but so far, Trump’s many executive orders don’t seem to have concerned GOP leaders.

State of the State: All of this might bode ill for U.S. diplomacy, and the situation in the State Department inspires little more confidence. Today, several top officials abruptly left their posts under disputed circumstances: Initial reports said they’d resigned, while the Trump administration claimed they’d been fired. One leader who’s adjusting more successfully to the Trump presidency is Senator Tom Cotton, who—in an interview with Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg—seemed to modulate some of his former idealism about America’s role as a beacon of freedom. “Even a shining city on a hill … needs walls to defend itself,” Cotton said—and indeed, Trump’s shift toward nationalism and protectionism may mark the end of an era.

Jocelyn Heath on the history of the sewing machine:

The nuanced movements required in hand sewing … represent the most critical design problem of the early sewing machine: what parts should and shouldn’t move. Isaac Singer, whose name remains synonymous with the sewing machine, solved it. His approach was the first to hold the machine’s “arm” rigid and have only the needle on its bar move up and down. Perhaps he noticed the back-and-forth motion of a seamstress’s hand and needle compared with the relative immobility of the arm as a whole. The way Singer’s machines mirror the mechanics of the human body, in fact, may be why they were among the first to be sold at-large to homemakers for individual use. … Previous generations would have seen the machine as lacking the care and precision of hand sewing; haste made waste in that the quality couldn’t equal that of a one-of-a-kind piece. But was the machine’s work inferior? After all, the gears and needle emulate the motion of a hand sewing from muscle memory developed from practice.

Keep reading here, as Heath describes how, even after automation, sewing remained an heirloom craft.

