Elwood resident running as independent for Congress

Jun. 18—ANDERSON — Elwood resident Roby Slaughter is mounting a bid to be an independent candidate for the 5th Congressional District seat.

Slaughter, 46, dropped off petitions bearing the names of registered voters to place him on the November ballot in courthouses around the district.

He owed a small business for 20 years that was a speaker's bureau.

"I'm focused on the campaign," he said. "The forms became available last July and I started collecting signatures then."

Slaughter is running against incumbent Republican Victoria Spartz and Democrat Deborah Pickett.

The certified signatures of registered voters have to be submitted to the Indiana Secretary of State's office by July 1.

"People are not registered with either party," Slaughter said of the decision to run as an independent. "I'm an outsider coming from everyday life."

Slaughter said he has never registered in either primary and has voted for candidates from both major political parties in the past.

"I've always voted for the policies and the person and not the party," he said. "Most people feel that way. They lean one way or the other."

Slaughter is originally from Texas and has lived in Elwood for several years, which he calls the center of the district.

"When you look at the numbers right now, 44% of Americans identify as an independent right now," he said. "Only 20% identify with a party, so there is already a strong sense there."

Slaughter said people are tired of partisan politics and the in-fighting.

"They want people who are there to serve," he said. "Trust is the number one problem we face. We don't trust our elected officials anymore; we really don't trust anyone."

Slaughter said people want safe communities, lower taxes, care for veterans and help for people who need help.

He said the country needs term limits and steps to keep elected officials from using the office to make money.

He said his support will come mainly from people that are frustrated with the political process.

"People who walked away from voting and registering," Slaughter said. "People don't have a range of options. I believe we can draw from both sides."

If elected his position will depend on the specific issues being considered by Congress.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.