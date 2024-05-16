Elwood man dies in construction accident

May 16—ANDERSON — A state agency will investigate what caused a trench to collapse, killing an Elwood man Monday.

Coroner Jeff Jellison confirmed that utility worker Shawn Young, 21, Elwood, died as a result of the construction accident in the 14600 block of Umber Avenue, Noblesville.

The Noblesville Fire Department responded to the scene and found Young buried up to his shoulders and unresponsive.

It took about two hours for rescuers to remove him from the trench, according to Division Chief Trevor Hash.

Rescuers shored up the sides of the trench with wooden panels to prevent further collapse.

Hash said Young was installing a water line when the trench, which was about 8 feet deep and 4 feet wide, collapsed.

Young was installing the water line for a car wash opening at the location.

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate what caused the trench to collapse, Hash said.

An autopsy will be conducted at the Hamilton County Morgue to determine cause and manner of death.

