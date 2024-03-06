Elwood man charged with dealing drugs resulting in death

Mar. 6—ANDERSON — An Elwood man has been charged with dealing a drug that caused the death of an Anderson man.

Devon Mikel Jones, 20, was arrested Tuesday by Anderson police.

If convicted Jones faces a possible prison sentence of 20-to-40 years.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by officer Lance Blossom, officers were dispatched on Dec. 22, 2021, for an unconscious person.

Medics with the Anderson Fire Department determined that Camron Pritchett-Griffis was deceased.

Pritchett-Griffis' roommate told officers he had not seen him since the evening of Dec. 22.

The court document states that an autopsy showed Pritchett-Griffis tested positive for carfentanyl, which is 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

Officers on Jan. 3, 2022, located text messages between Pritchett-Griffis and a contact named "Moneyman".

The court document includes several text messages indicating Pritchett-Griffis purchased drugs in the amount of $80.

Officer Blossom through a search warrant was able to track the cellphone used by Moneyman and a cash payment app.

Eventually Pritchett-Griffis' roommate identified Jones as the person that sold them drugs three different times.

Blossom was able to find pictures of Jones with handguns and rifles and pictures of drugs on a paper plate.

At the time Jones had pending criminal charges of possession of a controlled substance, dealing in marijuana, carrying a handgun without a license and resisting law enforcement.

He reached a plea agreement on the case in 2023 and received a sentence of 547 days by Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Scott Norrick, and was later sentenced to serve 106 days with the Indiana Department of Correction.

