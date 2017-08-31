Elton John honors friend Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death

Today, Aug. 31, marks 20 years since we lost Princess Diana in a devastating car wreck in Paris, and one of her famous friends took to Instagram to honor her on the somber anniversary.

Today, Aug. 31, marks 20 years since we lost Princess Diana in a devastating car wreck in Paris, and one of her famous friends took to Instagram to honor her on the somber anniversary.

Elton John, who was pals with Diana and famously performed at her funeral six days after she passed, shared a heartwarming photo of the pair together on Thursday.

SEE ALSO: Princess Diana with Hillary Clinton, Nicole Kidman: All of her incredible celebrity moments

The smile-filled photo shows Elton and Diana posing next to each other -- both in all black with intricate detailing, with Elton opting to add an ornate blue vest -- in front of a wood wall. The photo appears to have been taken sometime in the '90s, judging by their appearances.





"20 years ago today, the world lost an angel," he captioned the sweet photo. "#RIP"

Elton John's tribute is surely the first of many to come from Diana's famous friends.

See more photos of Princess Diana throughout her life:



More from AOL.com:

Queen Elizabeth II refused to applaud during this one 'pointed' moment at Princess Diana's funeral

Princess Diana's sisters: What you may not know about Lady Sarah and Lady Jane

Could Prince William pass over his father Prince Charles to inherit the crown?