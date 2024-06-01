What else was in the Howell Code beyond the near-total abortion ban?

Arizona lawmakers recently voted by a narrow margin to repeal the state's near-total ban on abortion from 1864.

The 160-year-old ban appeared in the Arizona Territory's first set of laws, the Howell Code.

When the Howell Code was promulgated, the country was still engulfed in the Civil War, there was no such thing as an automobile, and women nationwide would not be allowed the right to vote for another 56 years.

What else was in the Howell Code? Here are some of its laws, including the language of the abortion ban.

The near-total abortion ban

The Howell Code's near-total ban on abortion was still good law in Arizona, the state's Supreme Court ruled in April, before the Legislature repealed it.

But what did the Howell Code actually say about abortion?

Section 45 of Chapter X of the Howell Code, the "Of Crimes and Punishments" portion, begins by declaring the act of poisoning someone illegal, including the act of deliberately causing miscarriage through ingested substances. The text also mentions the use of "any instruments whatever" to produce a miscarriage to be against the law.

The section then continues with the abortion ban: "And every person who shall administer or cause to be administered or taken, any medicinal substances, or shall use or cause to be used any instruments whatever, with the intention to procure the miscarriage of any woman then being with child, and shall be thereof duly convicted, shall be punished by imprisonment in the Territorial prison for a term not less than two years nor more than five years: Provided, that no physician shall be affected by the last clause of this section, who in the discharge of his professional duties deems it necessary to produce the miscarriage of any woman in order to save her life."

Who may be a witness in a criminal case

The Howell Code declared that in criminal cases “no black, or mulatto, or Indian, Mongolian, or Asiatic shall be permitted to give evidence in favor of or against any white person.”

Similar laws existed in other parts of the country at the time. Texas, for example, passed a law restricting the ability of people of color to testify in 1866. The law stated that people of color shall only testify in cases where "the prosecution is against a person who is a person of color."

Laws preventing the sale of firearms and liquor to Native Americans

The Howell Code treated most Native Americans as hostile others. Indigenous people were afforded virtually no rights in the 1864 code, although there were some exceptions for certain tribes.

People who were found guilty of selling liquor to Native Americans were to be fined $25 for the first offense and $50 for the second, along with 30 days in jail.

People found guilty of selling firearms to Native Americans were fined $50 for the first offense and $100 for the second along with 100 days in jail. The penalties did not apply to people selling firearms to the limited set of tribes.

In 1864, $100 would be the equivalent purchasing power of $1,990 today.

Punishment for concealing the death of a 'bastard' child

Section 38 of the "Of Crimes and Punishments" chapter states that any woman found to have concealed the death of a child "which, if born alive, would be a bastard, so that it may not come to light, whether it shall have been murdered or not" should be sentenced to county jail for a term of no more than one year.

So, even if a woman murdered her child, she'd get an extra year in jail for trying to conceal the fact she gave birth to the child of someone she had not married.

The age of consent was 10 years old

The Howell Code set the age of consent at 10 years old. By 1880, all U.S. states and territories had a designated age of consent: 10 for most states and 12 for a few.

At the time, it was common for Western nations to have an age of consent ranging from the early to mid-teens. It wasn't until 1920 that the age of consent for most U.S. states became 16 or 18. The change came under the pressure of the social purity movement, which sought to abolish prostitution in addition to raising the age of consent.

Prohibitions on refusing to join a posse to suppress lawlessness

The governor of Arizona was given full power in the Howell Code to muster a "posse comitatus," a group of civilians who could be mobilized to suppress lawlessness. If you were a man over the age of 18 and refused the call to join the posse, you could be fined anywhere from $50 to $1,000.

Under the Howell Code, the governor was also authorized to raise no more than six companies of rangers. These ranger companies were created "to be employed in a campaign against the hostile Apaches." The Apache Wars were a series of conflicts between the U.S. and Apache tribes in Arizona, which began in 1849 and lasted more than 30 years.

