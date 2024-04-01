Elrod man dies in ATV crash in Tuscaloosa County
A 60-year-old Elrod man died Friday afternoon in a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle in Tuscaloosa County.
Troopers said Richard L. Hudson was killed around 3 p.m. when his Coolster four-wheeler ATV was struck by a car driven by a Gordo woman.
Hudson was pronounced dead at the scene, about 2 miles west of Buhl on Tuscaloosa County Road 140 near Elrod Road.
Hudson was not wearing a helmet, according to troopers.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are conducting an investigation.
Reach Ken Roberts at ken.roberts@tuscaloosanews.com.
This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: ATV crash claims the life of 60-year-old Elrod man