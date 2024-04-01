Elrod man dies in ATV crash in Tuscaloosa County

A 60-year-old Elrod man died Friday afternoon in a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle in Tuscaloosa County.

Troopers said Richard L. Hudson was killed around 3 p.m. when his Coolster four-wheeler ATV was struck by a car driven by a Gordo woman.

Hudson was pronounced dead at the scene, about 2 miles west of Buhl on Tuscaloosa County Road 140 near Elrod Road.

Hudson was not wearing a helmet, according to troopers.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are conducting an investigation.

