Elon Musk visits Tesla plant outside Berlin after sabotage attack

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (C) arrives at the Tesla Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg. Following an attack on the electric car manufacturer Tesla's power supply, the factory is back online after a power outage lasting several days. It could take some time to ramp up production. Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa

Tesla boss Elon Musk arrived in Germany on Wednesday for a short visit to the electric carmaker's only European plant, located just outside of Berlin, about a week after an attack on the site's electricity supply.

Production at Tesla's so-called "giga-factory" in the town of Grünheide was brought to a standstill for several days due to a sabotage attack on the plant's power supply.

A left-wing extremist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The previously unknown Volcano Group declared that it was responsible for setting fire to an electricity pylon that serves other businesses and residents alongside the Tesla plant.

Production at the Grünheide plant resumed on Wednesday.

Musk landed at Berlin's airport on Wednesday morning and drove to the plant, where he was greeted by numerous employees.

Musk, a billionaire entrepreneuer, also owns the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the private space flight company Space X and a number of other companies.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks to employees at the Tesla Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg while holding a child in his arms. Following an attack on the electric car manufacturer Tesla's power supply, the factory is back online after a power outage lasting several days. It could take some time to ramp up production. Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa