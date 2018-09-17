    Elon Musk tweets new images of SpaceX's forthcoming BFR spacecraft

    Johnny Lieu

    That's one big effing rocket.

    With the imminent reveal of the mystery passenger who will be flying around the moon in SpaceX's forthcoming BFR, Elon Musk tweeted two new renders of the spacecraft.

    The 106 metre (347 feet) long ship was first announced last year, and Musk said the ship will contain up to 40 cabins which will have enough space for 100 people. 

    BFR's booster will be powered by 31 Raptor engines, while the ship itself will have 7 Raptor engines, which appear to be arranged like a honeycomb.

    In another tweet, Musk confirmed a forward-moving wing near the nose that appears to retract or expand when required.

    You might've already spotted SpaceX's new render of the BFR ship, when the company announced that it had signed a passenger to fly around the moon on Thursday.

    Musk hinted it might be a Japanese passenger, prompting Twitter to throw out names of very rich people like entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa and legendary video game designer Hideo Kojima.

    SpaceX will reveal the identity of the passenger on Monday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. PT via webcast. 

    Is it you?

