Elon Musk and SpaceX Are Sending Two Mystery People To Space

Government investigators have determined SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets are prone to cracks and may be unfit for manned flights.

Sunday night amidst Oscar buzz Elon Musk tweeted that he would be making a SpaceX announcement Monday afternoon.

Today, Musk announced that his company SpaceX would be sending two private citizens into outer space and around the moon in 2018, according to a press release from the company. They will travel in the Dragon 2 spacecraft, the spacecraft already used for delivering supplies to the International Space Station, from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket used to bring the spacecraft to space will be the Falcon Heavy, a new rocket developed by SpaceX, it will be tested this summer.

The trip will take about a week and the individuals paid a large fee Musk said, according to tweets from National Public Radio.

The individuals will under physical fitness tests as well as training before embarking on their mission.

