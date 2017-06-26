Elon Musk packs the best of SpaceX's latest landing in 20-second video

While you were out enjoying the sun and sights here on Earth, SpaceX was busy making history, again.

SEE ALSO: Elon Musk wants your trip to Mars to be like a Carnival cruise

On Sunday, SpaceX pulled off its 13th flawless rocket landing, delicately putting the Falcon 9 on the seaborne drone ship called "Just Read the Instructions."

And while SpaceX founder Elon Musk knows that every space nerd on the planet was watching in real time, he's also aware of the power of social media. To that end, Musk posted a high-speed version of the space-to-Earth landing on Instagram.

"Sped up version of today's rocket landing on the Droneship Just Read the Instructions (guess it did)," wrote Musk, on Twitter and Instagram.

The successful launch and landing allowed SpaceX to deploy one of a series of low-Earth orbit satellites from voice and data communications company Iridium.

This was the second launch and landing in 48 hours for SpaceX, adding more real world proof to Musk's dream of making space travel as common and frequent as airplane flights.