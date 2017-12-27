Elon Musk Just Revealed Tesla's Next Model on Twitter — and It's a Truck

While chatting with customers via Twitter Tuesday, Tesla co-founder Elon Musk let it subtly slip that the next Tesla Model will be a pickup truck. “I promise that we will make a pickup truck right after Model Y,” Musk tweeted, admitting that he has had the core design and engineering elements in his mind for nearly five years. “Am dying to build it,” he added.

The exchange between the social-savvy CEO and his throng of online fans was something of a wish-list session for Tesla owners, with Musk asking his customers how his company could do better in the future.

Wanted again to send a note of deep gratitude to Tesla owners WW for taking a chance on a new company that all experts said would fail.



So much blood, sweat & tears from the Tesla team went into creating cars that you’d truly love. I hope you do.



How can we improve further?







— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2017

Responses varied from a requests for improved navigation software (to which Musk said “coming soon“) to a toggle setting for Bluetooth auto-connecting Tesla model cars to owners’ phones (“Done” replied the auto industry icon.)

The entire thread is a fascinating look inside the through process and plans of Musk, who is always pushing his products forward, be it through their design or their software updates.

However, as it applies specifically to the Tesla pickup truck, Musk’s Twitter chat was light on details. Not to be confused with the Tesla Semi, the Tesla Truck would be similar in size to a Ford F150, revealed Musk, and would have a “really gamechanging (I think) feature” that Musk would like to add. And with that tease, he turned his attention to other questions, ignoring critical details like the future Tesla pickup truck’s price.

Although exciting, Musk’s mini-reveal will not come to showrooms any time soon. Development of the Tesla truck will begin after completion of the Tesla Model Y, a crossover SUV that could radically change the fortunes of the relatively young company. And though that car’s design hasn’t been fully revealed yet, one customer already had a request for it. “Model Y with 7 seat option pls,” tweeted one follower. Musk had no response to that.