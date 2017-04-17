Elon Musk's New Brain-Hacking Company Faces Long Odds

In the course of composing this paragraph, which is theoretically about Elon Musk, I've been thinking about neuroscience and about electrode arrays. I've been thinking about a friend's job hunt. I've been thinking about an article I once wrote on artificially intelligent robots, about whether I should get a snack or just hold out until lunch, about something I just read on a famous essayist's new memoir, about whether my editors are going to appreciate me inserting the word "I" into this article.

And above all, I've been imagining a network of electrodes clinging to my brain, trying, with increasing mechanical desperation, to unwind all of these thoughts and figure out what to do with them.

That's what tech guru Elon Musk wants: neural implants that would connect to the human brain and merge the mind with a machine. The idea, as he's put it in several talks and conferences in recent months, is to connect with ultrasmart artificial intelligence, lest AI eclipse humanity entirely. As a first step, Musk recently launched a company called Neuralink Corp., which appears poised to join the medical device market for implants designed for injured or diseased brains. [Super-Intelligent Machines: 7 Robotic Futures]

When The Wall Street Journal first broke the news of the rocket-and-electric-car-entrepreneur's new venture, media outlets (including Live Science) quickly made the connection between Musk's ambitions and recent advances in neural prosthetics that let people move bionic body parts with their brains and even feel with false limbs. Potential applications include brain implants that ease the symptoms of epilepsy and Parkinson's disease with miniature electric shocks.

This litany might make it seem like Musk's "neural lace" technology is mere steps away. But it's a long walk from moving a prosthetic limb with the motor cortex to plugging a healthy brain into a smartphone. How would an electrode array record the brain's many wandering thoughts? Even if it could capture them, how would it decode which were important? And would a human brain even be able to process whatever the artificially intelligent network sent back?

Reading minds

Little is known about Musk's plans for Neuralink, but it has been registered as a medical research company, which suggests that the first goal will be to break into the neural implant market for neural injuries or degenerative nervous system disorders. Wired compared this presumed plan with Musk's strategy of building low-cost rockets as a stepping stone toward Mars colonization.

Rockets, however, had already been invented before Musk started SpaceX. Neuralink's researchers won't have so much to build on. Current neural prosthetics have come a long way, but they still manage only a limited range of motions, said Brad Wyble, a professor of psychology at Pennsylvania State University who studies visual cognition. For someone who has a severed spinal cord from an accident, any mobility is fantastic; for someone able-bodied, the spinal cord is far more advanced, Wyble said.

"We already have the peripheral nervous system," he said. "That's the gadget you've got to beat."

Musk is on the record as complaining that human interactions with devices are inefficient, and it's true that thumb-typing on a smartphone is not humanity's most effective use of dexterity. Nevertheless, the spinal cord is like the neural lace of sci-fi writers' dreams, Wyble said. It is more than just a relay cable. It takes the burden off the brain by handling reflexes on its own; it also does some of its own processing in dealing with more complex inputs. A 2011 study published in the journal Magnetic Resonance Imaging, for example, found that spinal cord activity in response to a sensory input (painful heat, in this case) is different depending on whether a person is distracted or focused on his or her senses. In other words, higher-order mental processes can influence the way that very basic sensory processes work.

If mimicking the spinal cord is currently out of reach, figuring out the brain is somewhere in the stratosphere, Wyble said.

"We have barely scratched the surface as far as how hard it is to think," Wyble said.

Beyond the very basic coding in the sensory or motor cortex, neuroscientists haven't cracked the brain's processing language. No one knows how thoughts or intentions are structured in neuron impulses and action potentials. An electrode array couldn't read my relevant thoughts about what I'm about to type next, much less differentiate them from my flittering ruminations on lunch. And those random thoughts are not insignificant. One study found that people spend about 47 percent of their time thinking things that are not related to the task at hand.