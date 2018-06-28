Elon Musk in 'absurd' dispute with Colorado artist over use of flatulating unicorn image

Elon Musk has become embroiled in a row with an artist over the use of a flatulating unicorn image - Twitter / Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the South African-born entrepreneur with ambitious plans to colonise Mars, has become embroiled in an ‘absurd’ dispute over his company’s use of a flatulating unicorn image he is accused of “ripping off”.

The 47-year-old multi-billionaire first shared the unicorn image, created by Colorado artist Tom Edwards, with his 22 million Twitter followers in February last year.

Edwards, who runs his own art pottery business, produced the unicorn mug design in 2010, explaining: “I figure anything with rainbows and unicorns has to be a hit!”

It quickly became one of his best-selling items and years later the colourful piece of pottery would grab the attention of Musk, who tweeted an image declaring: “Maybe my favourite mug ever.”

Musk used a copy of the image in March 2017 to promote a hidden “sketch pad” feature in Tesla vehicles and then again in a Christmas card to owners of the electric cars later that year.

Made today on Tesla sketch pad pic.twitter.com/Z8dFP2NN41 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2017

While Edwards was initially delighted with the boost in sales of his unicorn mugs as a result of Musk’s promotion, The Guardian reports he has now accused the SpaceX CEO of using the image without his permission in Tesla’s operating system.

Rainbows, unicorns and electric cars pic.twitter.com/oGHkVUmpdi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2017

Maybe my favorite mug ever — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2017

The artist told westword.com: “I want to get paid for my artwork … I’d like for them [Tesla] to contact my lawyer and start the process for what this unicorn is worth.”

Edwards’ daughter Robin, who performs under the stage name Lisa Prank, posted on Twitter that Musk had “ripped off my dad’s art!”

Was actually someone else’s drawing of a unicorn on hidden Tesla sketch pad app & we gained no financial benefit. Have asked my team to use a diff example going forward. He can sue for money if he wants, but that’s kinda lame. If anything, this attention increased his mug sales. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 27, 2018

“Your company has been using his creative property for a year without credit or compensation - don’t you think artists deserve to be paid for their work? Maybe you can respond to the letter his lawyer sent you & you guys can work something out,” she wrote to Musk.

“It’s a direct copy of his work. And every element that goes into building the Tesla financially benefits you. It was also sent out in Tesla Christmas promotional material. You used it to add to your brand.”

Musk responded it would be “kinda lame” if Edwards sued him over the use of the image and suggested the artist should be grateful for the promotion.

He added it was “chosen randomly” by his software team “as a joke (they didn’t tell me in advance) as an example of the hidden feature”. He added: “We can change it to something else if your Dad wants.”

“[It] was actually someone else’s drawing of a unicorn on hidden Tesla sketch pad app & we gained no financial benefit,” he clarified. “Have asked my team to use a diff example going forward. He can sue for money if he wants, but that’s kinda lame. If anything, this attention increased his mug sales.”

In another reply he wrote: “Lisa, I popularised your Dad’s mug for free, he made thousands of dollars as a result & now he wants more money because someone else’s drawing of that mug was used as a sketch pad example in a *hidden* feature. How much money does your Dad want for this terrible transgression?”