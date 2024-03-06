Elo-Rivera leads in early results for San Diego City Council District 9 race

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Incumbent Sean Elo-Rivera has taken an early lead in the San Diego City Council District 9 race, early results in the primary election showed Tuesday night.

As of 8 p.m., Elo-Rivera received over 49% of the vote compared to Terry Hoskins with 34% and Fernando Garcia with 18%, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL DIST 9 CANDIDATES

Elo-Rivera was elected to District 9 in 2020, succeeding Georgette Gomez in the seat. He was later elected president of the San Diego City Council in 2021.

District 9 covers southeastern San Diego, including the neighborhoods of City Heights, College Area, El Cerrito, Kensington, Mountain View, Rolando, Southcrest and Talmadge.

The first batch of results were largely from mail-in ballots, those submitted via drop boxes prior to Monday, March 4 and other early voting opportunities.

Unofficial results will continue to roll-in throughout the remainder of the week and into next, as the county Registrar of Voters office continues to count ballots cast either in-person or mailed in on election day.

The results will not be considered official until they are certified by the Registrar, which will occur sometime before April 4.

