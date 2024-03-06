Elmore SPCA: State legislation will be 'very difficult for shelters'

Mar. 6—PLATTSBURGH — Elmore SPCA in Peru will need a bigger facility to avoid closing its doors in the future.

"If we have just the shelter that we have right now — we do nothing — we will be closed by the State of New York," Elmore SPCA's Board of Directors President Laurie Parsons told the Clinton County Legislature recently.

Parsons made this assessment based on the guidelines of "The Companion Animal Care Standards Act for Shelters and Rescues" state legislation, which is set to take effect in December of 2025.

Under the legislation, all New York animal shelters and rescues will be required to be licensed by the Department of Agriculture and Markets and thus, forced to follow new care standards for their facilities.

"We fully support all of this legislation. It is good; it is great for animals," Parsons said.

"New York state has made a major step in these 43 pages to say that animals are important. There's legislation for cats here that's never been ... but it's going to be very difficult for shelters."

The legislation specifically calls for shelters or rescues to make improvements to "the physical plant at licensed facilities including indoor building surfaces, drainage, electrical power and emergency back-up, water and sewer, air handling systems, ammonia levels, noise levels, animal housing, isolation, lighting, and vermin and pest control."

Additionally, the number of animals housed will not be able to "exceed the number of humane housing units available."

"Major obstacles to Elmore — to operate under these new standards — are the facility limitations," Parsons said.

She said they will also need to have separate intake spaces for cats and dogs.

"We need an area for animals once they pass through intake and are safe for adoption; we need another space for these animals for pre-and post-surgical needs; we need space for whelping and queening mother cats and dogs; we need space for seclusion of animals because of disease and for aggression and just fearfulness for the animals that we have."

In order to meet the impending requirements set forth by the legislation, Elmore would either need to upgrade its current facility or build a new one.

However, Parsons said their building, which is about 1,200 square feet, "cannot be modified" to be in compliance.

"Our facility, if anybody's been in there, is extremely small."

Shelters and rescues around the state will also be required to follow these legislation guidelines:

—All personnel to have on-going training on the care of homeless companion animals.

—Recordkeeping of animal records, including health and behavior.

—Ban dangerous and reckless methods of animal transport.

—Recognize the importance of foster care in animal sheltering, while requiring shelters and rescues to monitor and track all foster providers.

—All entities to have a clear, written, management structure that defines staff authority, reporting structure and responsibilities.

—Establish staffing requirements that are sufficient to feed each animal, clean enclosures and provide socialization and exercise.

Beyond the legislation, Parsons said a new shelter is additionally needed because of how full they are with animals.

Just last week, Elmore turned to the Clinton County Jail for help in housing 49 dogs seized from the Beekmantown animal rescue "A Canine Gem" due to the SPCA's crowded conditions.

Fortunately, the county jail worked out well and was able to house the dogs in a cell unit for prisoners that was not being used at the moment.

That situation helped show the immediate constraints Elmore is facing with space.

Parsons said the point of her address to the legislature was that the shelter needs money and support to construct a new building.

She said the state currently has $5 million available, through the Companion Animal Capital Fund, to help shelters that are trying to meet the demands of the legislation.

However, Elmore is facing competition from every other shelter in the state for those funds.

"So we're looking to see the support. Obviously, the community supports us ... for operations," Parsons said, "but a capital project is much different ... we need lots of space to build and to have that lots of space, we need lots of money."

