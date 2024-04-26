Elmore County man sentenced to 30 years on child sex charges

WETUMPKA — An Elmore County man will serve 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex charges.

Douglas Sims Jr., 42, was arrested by Millbrook police in February 2023 on three charges of sexual abuse, records show. The victim was a girl under the age of 16, according to the records. Sims pleaded guilty Friday to all three counts in Elmore County Circuit Court, District Attorney CJ Robinson confirmed.

Circuit Judge Joy Booth sentenced Sims to 10 years in prison on each count, with each term to be served consecutively, courthouse records show.

“The overwhelmingly sad reality if that one in four girls will experience some sort of sexual abuse by the time they reach the age of 16,” Robinson said. “The sexual abuse of a young girl is a violent act of exploitation and aggression, not affection. We must break the statistical cycle of abuse for those who are powerless to do so.

“Please educate your children on what behaviors are appropriate, know who their friends are, ask them where they are going, monitor their phones and sometimes tell them no.”

