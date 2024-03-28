Elmira's historic Roe Avenue Fire Station No. 5 will close up to 8 weeks for these repairs

Some residents on Elmira's Northside might notice a change in their neighborhoods in the coming months.

The Elmira Fire Department plans to temporarily close historic Fire Station No. 5 on Roe Avenue for repairs to the aging structure, primarily the replacement of a deteriorating wooden floor.

The building was constructed in 1911, at a time when firefighting equipment was horse drawn. Over the years, the facility has been modified to accommodate modern fire apparatus, with the exception of the floor, according to city fire officials.

Cribbing was placed in the basement and replaced over the years to support the weight of the apparatus, but officials say 113 years of water, slush, and salt have taken a toll on the floor structure of the building.

Elmira Fire Chief Andrew Mallow looks over a portion of the deteriorating wooden floor at Fire Station No. 5 that's been ripped up in preparation for replacement with concrete flooring.

Elmira Fire Chief Andrew Mallow said city officials have been discussing the fate of the firehouse for several years.

"I met with city officials to discuss replacement of the floor and possible closure," Mallow said. "The location of this station is critical. We'd like to preserve this building."

As part of the upgrade, which will begin in early April and is expected to last about eight weeks, the unsafe wooden floor will be removed and a concrete wall will be constructed in a portion of the basement.

That section of the basement will be filled in, and a new concrete floor with drains will be poured.

The overall cost of the floor replacement is about $159,000. Most of that will come from capital project money already set aside, with the remainder coming from federal American Rescue Plan funds, Mallow said.

The city received six bids on the project, and Edger Enterprises was the low bidder.

While the facility is closed, the one engine from Fire Station No. 5 will be housed at Elmira Fire Department headquarters, 101 W. Second St., and will remain available to respond to blazes and other emergencies in its district and throughout the city as needed.

Elmira Fire Station No. 5 was built in 1911 and originally designed for horse-drawn fire apparatus.

The move will increase emergency response time to Northside neighborhoods by about two minutes during the work, but it's still within recommended response parameters, Mallow said.

The city also has a Southside firehouse, Station No. 3 on West Miller Street. That facility was built in the 1970s and has only required minor renovations, according to Mallow.

Elmira Fire Station No. 5 on Roe Avenue will be closed for about eight weeks so a deteriorating wooden floor can be replaced.

The city will most likely have a ribbon-cutting ceremony when Fire Station No. 5 is ready to reopen, Mallow said.

"This station has a special place in the hearts of many," he said.

