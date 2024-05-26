Elmirans gather to raise awareness on ending violence

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmirans gathered at Grove Park today to spread awareness to end violence in the community.

Joshua Marcelle, a DJ from Baltimore, helped put together the event for the community to come together as a family and bring peace and unity to Elmira.

“We brought together for different families of having four different cookouts, just to show that it can come together and all the kids are playing,” said Marcelle. “I come from Baltimore, where there is a lot of violence. To live in upstate New York I don’t want to see the same type of violence here.”

Sean White, who attended the event said, “A community can stick together. A community can work together. Everybody’s not a killer and a shooter in my community. There’s a few bad apples.”

