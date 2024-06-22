Elmirans gather at John W. Jones statue dedication

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A gathering took place today to honor and dedicate a statue to one of Elmira’s historic figures John W. Jones.

Jones was a central figure from the Underground Railroad and helped 800 slaves escape to freedom. He served as a sexton for the Woodlawn Cemetery where he buried 2,973 soldiers who died in the Elmira Civil War Prison Camp.

John W. Jones Museum set to unveil new statue June 22

One of the attendees was a historian from Delaware named Dionne Paterson who had this to say:

“John Jones is one of many untold stories of African American heroes who were underground conductors, meaning they guided people they, were station masters, meaning they opened up their home their spaces, their churches, and they provided clothing, they provided food and shelter, they also guided people to the next stop. “Without these integral stops, the cost of freedom would have become so much harder.”

Another attendee Doris Smith added, “The fact that he helped over 800 slaves escape via the Underground Railroad, the fact that he kept meticulous records regarding the soldiers that died in the war and the fact that he buried them with such care and compassion, I think is huge.”

The President of the John W. Jones Museum Talima Aaron said, “He did this work at the turn of the century, but it is here now, we’re not going to let it go. We appreciate the community support, and hopefully we’re leaving something for the generations to come.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.