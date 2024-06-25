Elmira suspect with knife tased, shot at by police before diving from second floor window

Authorities took a male into custody Tuesday after the suspect in a disturbance dove out a second-floor window on North Main Street, Elmira police said.

The man was tased by police and an Elmira law enforcement officer discharged a firearm during the morning incident, officials said.

Police said they were called for a disturbance on the 700 block of North Main at about 7:45 a.m.

Officers learned from the caller that a male, who allegedly assaulted the caller on June 15, was at the residence in violation of an active order of protection.

According to police, officers secured a perimeter around the residence. Then after attempting to make contact with the male for about one hour without success, police began to search for him.

Police said the suspect was located barricaded in a room on the second floor. Upon contact with the male at the door of the room, he began throwing items at the officers. Police said a taser was ineffective in subduing the man.

He was able to break a window before turning around and brandishing a knife at the officers, police said.

At that time an Elmira police officer discharged his duty firearm at the man, who then dove out of the window, landed in a driveway and took off on foot.

Officers on the perimeter of the scene were able to take the male into custody without further incident, police said.

Police said the suspect was not struck by the officer’s shot, but the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not released the suspect's name and charges have not been detailed as of yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

