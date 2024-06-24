Elmira residents charged with manslaughter in drug-related death of 2-year-old child

A Chemung County grand jury has indicted two Elmira residents in connection with the 2023 death of their two-year-old child.

Lance Townsend, 44, and Keyana Townsend, 35, were arrested Monday on superior court warrants following the grand jury indictment, according to the Elmira Police Department. Both were charged with second-degree manslaughter, a class-C felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

The charges were filed nearly a year after the death of the couple’s child.

The Elmira Police Department, Elmira Fire Department, and Erway Ambulance responded to an address in the 400 block of Gaines Street for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old child on July 2, 2023.

First responders performed lifesaving measures on the child, who was then life-flighted to Golisano Children’s Hospital in Monroe County for advanced care.

Investigators were informed that the child had succumbed to his injuries due to complications related to fentanyl intoxication on July 7, 2023, said the Elmira Police Department.

Elmira police obtained a search warrant for the residence, resulting in a criminal investigation and the grand jury proceedings.

Lance and Keyana Townsend are currently being held at the Chemung County Jail pending further court proceedings.

