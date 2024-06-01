Elmira Police see complaints about Orbeez guns

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A recent surge in complaints about Orbeez guns has prompted the Elmira Police Department to warn residents against using them on strangers or property.

The Elmira Police Department says that it has recently received a lot of complaints about people using Orbeez guns, or gel blasters, within the City of Elmira. Complaints have been about people firing the blasters at pedestrians from moving vehicles, at residences, at parked cars, and back and forth at each other. The gel beads, commonly called “Orbeez” after a popular brand of water/gel beads, used in these blasters have reportedly damaged vehicles and property.

Police are telling the public that Orbeez guns are only allowed to be used by individuals on their own private property and can only be used against consenting people. Firing them within the City of Elmira is prohibited. According to the Elmira Police Department, gel shooters fall under an ordinance that prohibits throwing or using something to cast stones, bullets, or other missiles on or at a street or public place. Additionally, using these weapons against others could be considered second-degree harassment under New York State law.

Gel-pellet ‘challenge’ could lead to injuries or criminal charges, police departments warn

Violating the city ordinance could result in fines and up to 15 days in jail for those aged 16 and older. Children under the age of 16 may be detained and handed over to their parents before receiving age-appropriate penalties. Second-degree harassment is a violation and carries the same penalties as violating the ordinance.

The Elmira Police Department is warning residents that it will be taking a zero-tolerance stance when it comes to the improper use of gel bead guns. The department will confiscate any gel blasters that are being used in a way that could cause injuries or property damage. Parents are urged to make sure their children aren’t taking their gel blasters outside the home and using them in a way that violates city ordinances or state law.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.