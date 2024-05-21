Elmira police investigating homicide after fatal shooting outside Northside bar

Police are on the lookout for a homicide suspect or suspects after a shooting death Monday night outside a bar on Elmira's Northside.

Around 10:52 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting victim outside of Gush's Thirsty Bear, 351 E. Washington Ave., according to the Elmira Police Department.

Arriving police officers found no victim at the scene, but later determined the male shooting victim had been transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle prior to their arrival, police said.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police are not releasing a name or any more information about him at this time, and also aren't releasing any information about possible suspects.

Elmira police conducted an investigation at the shooting scene, and were assisted by the Chemung County Sheriff's Office and West Elmira Police Department, along with the Elmira Fire Department and Erway Ambulance.

Public safety Corning man convicted for rape, other felonies after reportedly assaulting teenage girl

Gush's Thirsty Bear has been the scene of violence on several occasions in the past, including a fatal stabbing in 2017, and a shooting that sent a victim to the hospital in 2018.

Anyone with information about the latest incident is asked to contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626, or the anonymous tip line at 607-271-4258.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Elmira Police Department conducts murder investigation after shooting