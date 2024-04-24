Elmira, NY man arrested for kidnapping a woman and her 13-year-old son

A western New York man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a woman’s apartment and attempting to kidnap her and her 13-year-old son, in violation of a restraining order.

Damion Gooden, 47, broke into their home on Sunday around 12:30 a.m. in Elmira, and beat the mother in her bed before threatening her with a large kitchen knife and tying her to a chair, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by WENY on Tuesday.

Gooden allegedly dragged the woman into the kitchen by her hair and restrained her using a shoelace and phone charger, reported WETM Elmira.

At approximately 5 a.m., Gooden then took the woman and son into her car, and told them he was taking them to Philadelphia.

Authorities were alerted to the incident when Gooden stopped for gas in Athens, Pa. and accidentally dropped his cellphone out of his pocket. The woman then used it to call 911 before he returned. Authorities arrived at the gas station just as Gooden was driving away.

When they pulled him over, Gooden surrendered to police with his hands in the air, saying he “messed up.” He later confessed to the crimes while being booked at the Athens Township Police Department.

The woman, who has not been identified, has a restraining order against Gooden but the details of their relationship are unclear. Gooden is not the father of the 13-year-old boy, according to the affidavit.

Gooden remains in custody on $2 million bail, and has been charged with nine crimes, including kidnapping to inflict terror and kidnapping of a minor, unlawful restraint causing serious bodily injury, and terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another.