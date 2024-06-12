Elmira murder trial: One of four suspects in 2023 Southside shooting found not guilty

One of four suspects charged with murder in connection with the January 2023 shooting death of an Elmira man has been found not guilty.

Following a trial in Chemung County Court, the jury Tuesday acquitted Tasheam E. Jackson on a charge of second-degree murder and related charges.

The charges stemmed from the Jan. 21, 2023 killing of 34-year-old Jeremy J. Shazer on Elmira's Southside.

Shazer was shot with a semiautomatic pistol, according to court documents, while he was sitting in a car in a parking lot at 201 W. Miller St. near the Qountry Tavern.

Police at the time also charged Shamel T. Swan, Zemyuah Graham, and Micah Brown with murder in connection with Shazer's death.

Following a four-day trial last December in Chemung County Court, the jury found Swan guilty of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

In April, Chemung County Judge Richard W. Rich Jr. sentenced Swan to the maximum term of 25 years to life in prison on the murder charge, and 15 years on the weapon charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

Brown was tried once and convicted for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, but the jury deadlocked on the murder charge, and he will be retried on that count, according to Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore.

Graham pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder and is awaiting sentencing. The plea agreement called for a sentence of 15 to 22 years in prison, Wetmore said.

A fifth suspect, Tashawn Payne, was originally charged with criminal possession of a weapon, but Wetmore said his office agreed to drop the charge in exchange for his testimony against Jackson.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Tasheam Jackson found not guilty of murder after Elmira jury trial