Elmira man jailed after accusations of rape, unlawful imprisonment in Town of Southport

An Elmira man faces multiple charges after a reported incident in the Town of Southport.

New York State Police at Horseheads arrested Theodore L. Pack III, 29, of Elmira, earlier this week following an investigation into a reported incident May 31 at an undisclosed location in Southport.

As a result of that probe, state police charged Pack with first-degree rape and first-degree unlawful imprisonment, both felonies, and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

State police did not reveal any other details about the alleged crimes or the victim.

Pack was arraigned on the charges and committed to the Chemung County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 property bond to await further court proceedings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as additional information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Elmira man faces rape, imprisonment charges for Southport incident