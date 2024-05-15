Elmira man faces theft charges

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested after allegedly shoplifting and stealing a motorcycle.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Harley E. Taylor, 30, was arrested in the Town of Southport on Tuesday, May 14. Authorities say that Taylor stole multiple items from Valu Home Center in Southport and was in possession of a stolen motorcycle.

Taylor was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (a class E felony) and petit larceny (a class A misdemeanor).

Taylor was issued an appearance ticket, and he will appear in the Southport Town Court at a later date.

