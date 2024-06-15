Elmira man faces drug charges after Owego traffic stop

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man is facing multiple charges after authorities say they found drugs during a traffic stop.

Lewis E. Chapman Jr., 46, was arrested in the Village of Owego on June 2 after an investigation that followed a traffic stop. According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, Chapman was in possession of suspected crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and other narcotics.

Chapman was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class D felony), seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class A misdemeanor), and a traffic violation.

Chapman’s charges were read in Tioga County CAP Court, and he was released while awaiting further court proceedings.

