Elmira to hold Juneteenth celebration

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The community will be coming together to celebrate Juneteenth in Elmira this Saturday.

The celebration will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on June 15 in Ernie Davis Park, located on Dickinson Street in Elmira. Everyone is invited to attend this free event that honors Black history and hopes to inspire the future.

Visitors at the Juneteenth celebration can shop with local vendors, grab lunch, and enjoy music. This event will also feature poetry, dance, and other talent demonstrations, many of which will get the audience involved. Local artists will also be displaying their work at the celebration.

Although Juneteenth is the newest federal holiday, the Black community has been celebrating on June 19 for years. Locally, the Elmira Economic Opportunity Program has been putting on a Juneteenth celebration in Ernie Davis Park every year since 2001.

In 1863, the Emancipation Proclamation freed enslaved people in the United States, but the legislation wasn’t enforceable in much of the South until months after the Civil War ended. The U.S. Army announced that the 250,000 enslaved people in Texas were free on June 19, 1865, and the day became known as Juneteenth. Juneteenth was first celebrated by the Black community in Texas as the end of slavery, and the celebration eventually spread throughout the U.S.

