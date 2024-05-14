Elma woman pleads guilty in fatal Transit Road hit-and-run

May 14—A 37-year-old Elma woman faces up to seven years in prison following her guilty plea in a January fatal hit-and-run incident involving a still-unidentified man.

Stephanie R. Kollatz, 37, of Elma pleaded guilty Monday afternoon before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to one count of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death (Class "D" felony). She pleaded guilty to the highest sustainable charge.

On Jan. 8 at approximately 9:11 p.m., Kollatz was driving a minivan north on Transit Road in the Town of Elma when she hit a pedestrian who was walking along the road between French Road and Clinton Street. Kollatz drove away from the scene without reporting the incident to police. Another motorist, who saw the victim laying on the ground, reported the incident to police. The victim, an unidentified male, died at the scene.

The investigation determined that Kollatz was operating the vehicle with a suspended registration and without a valid driver's license, vehicle insurance or an inspection certificate at the time of the crash.

Kollatz faces a maximum of 7 years in prison when she is sentenced on Aug. 21. She remains released on her own recognizance.

Anyone with information on the identity of the victim or information on the crash is encouraged to contact the Erie County District Attorney's Office at 716-858-2400.

Acting Erie County District Attorney Michael J. Keane commended the Erie County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit for their work in this investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Christopher M. McCarthy of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau.