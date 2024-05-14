Elma woman pleads guilty in fatal January hit-and-run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Elma woman has pleaded guilty to a fatal hit-and-run on Transit Road in Elma in January, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

37-year-old Stephanie Kollatz admitted to hitting and killing a pedestrian while she was driving northbound on Transit Road between French Road and Clinton Street on the evening of Jan. 8. The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene. Kollatz drove away without reporting the incident to police.

It was also found that she was operating the vehicle with a suspended registration and without a valid driver’s license, vehicle insurance or an inspection certificate at the time of the crash.

She pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of incident resulting in death. She faces up to seven years in prison when she is sentenced on Aug. 21. She remains released on her own recognizance.

